Long Neck Organizes Punx Do Good! A Benefit For The Yellowhammer Fund Compilation

Long Neck’s Lily Mastrodimos has organized a new compilation called Punx Do Good! It’s a benefit for the Yellowhammer Fund, which provides funding for anyone seeking care at one of Alabama’s three abortion clinics. The state’s lawmakers recently passed a bill that effectively bans abortion in Alabama. All proceeds from the compilation will go toward the Yellowhammer Fund.

It features a demo of a new Long Neck song, “Halloween Parade” — a new album from the Band To Watch is expected later this year — as well as new songs from Battle Ave, Cave People, Soft Fangs, Dogbreth, NOTCHES, and a ton of other up-and-coming and underground artists. It’s 56 (!) tracks in all, and you can name your price for it here or take a sample of the pickings below.

<a href="http://punxdogood.bandcamp.com/album/punx-do-good-a-benefit-for-the-yellowhammer-fund" target="_blank">Punx Do Good! A Benefit for the Yellowhammer Fund by Punx Do Good</a>

Punx Do Good! A Benefit for the Yellowhammer Fund is out now.