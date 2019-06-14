Right now, the Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog is working at an extremely high level, and you would do well to pay attention. Droog, a Coney Island native with a raspy voice and an understated delivery, famously first showed up on the internet as a mysterious presence who reminded everyone of mid-’90s Nas. But since then, Droog has further developed his own style — laid-back, conversational, punchline-heavy, occasionally pleasantly corny. And he has been recording at a furious pace.

Back in April, Droog surprise-released his album It Wasn’t Even Close, an impressive affair that featured collaborations with peers like DOOM, Roc Marciano, Mach-Hommy, and Wiki. And today, less than two months later, Droog has returned with another surprise album. This one is called Transportation, and upon first listen, it seems to be a kind of loosely-framed concept album about the New York City subway system. (This makes sense. If you are from Coney Island, you are inevitably going to spend a whole lot of time on the train.)

The main body of Transportation has no guest appearances, though there are a couple of bonus tracks with verses from Quelle Chris and Wiki. Most of the beats come from the New York producer Mono En Stereo, a regular Droog collaborator, though people like Oh No and Skywlkr also pitch in. And there are lots of sampled bits of dialog from who knows where, including a tampon-related story that will be stuck in my head for a while. Stream the album below.

<a href="http://yourolddroog.bandcamp.com/album/transportation" target="_blank">Transportation by Your Old Droog</a>

Transportation is out now, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.