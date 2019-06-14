Stream Your Old Droog’s New Album Transportation

Right now, the Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog is working at an extremely high level, and you would do well to pay attention. Droog, a Coney Island native with a raspy voice and an understated delivery, famously first showed up on the internet as a mysterious presence who reminded everyone of mid-’90s Nas. But since then, Droog has further developed his own style — laid-back, conversational, punchline-heavy, occasionally pleasantly corny. And he has been recording at a furious pace.

Back in April, Droog surprise-released his album It Wasn’t Even Close, an impressive affair that featured collaborations with peers like DOOM, Roc Marciano, Mach-Hommy, and Wiki. And today, less than two months later, Droog has returned with another surprise album. This one is called Transportation, and upon first listen, it seems to be a kind of loosely-framed concept album about the New York City subway system. (This makes sense. If you are from Coney Island, you are inevitably going to spend a whole lot of time on the train.)

The main body of Transportation has no guest appearances, though there are a couple of bonus tracks with verses from Quelle Chris and Wiki. Most of the beats come from the New York producer Mono En Stereo, a regular Droog collaborator, though people like Oh No and Skywlkr also pitch in. And there are lots of sampled bits of dialog from who knows where, including a tampon-related story that will be stuck in my head for a while. Stream the album below.

Transportation is out now, and you can buy it at Bandcamp.

Tags: Your Old Droog