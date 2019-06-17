Purling Hiss – “Useful Information”

Trusty, trippy Philadelphia rockers Purling Hiss have a new EP on the way called Interstellar Blue. Today we get details on the project, and we get to hear its opening track “Useful Information.” The song is an easygoing five-minute sprawl brimming with bluesy psychedelic guitar action. On Bandcamp we’re told the new EP will “put the hot ‘n humid back into summer,” and this song indeed seems like it’ll do the job. Listen below.

<a href="http://purlinghiss.bandcamp.com/album/interstellar-blue" target="_blank">Interstellar Blue by Purling Hiss</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Useful Information”

02 “Ostinato Jam”

03 “Naut”

04 “Interstellar Blue”

Interstellar Blue is out 7/9 on Drag City. Pre-order or pre-save it here.