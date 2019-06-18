Julien Baker – “The Modern Leper” (Frightened Rabbit Cover)

Yesterday, Frightened Rabbit announced the forthcoming release of Tiny Changes: A Celebration Of The Midnight Organ Fight, a reimagining of their 2008 album, recorded last year by friends of the band to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Today, we hear two lead singles, Julien Baker and Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro’s renditions of the album’s opening track, “The Modern Leper.”

Scott Hutchison, who died last year, played a big role in piecing together the compilation. “This is a celebration of a record that connected thousands of people to Scott and connected thousands of people to each other and ten years on is still managing to do it,” the band wrote in the album announcement.

The album will include covers by the National’s Aaron Dessner, Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry, the Hold Steady’s Craig Finn, Katie Harkin, Sarah Silverman, Manchester Orchestra, and Ben Gibbard. A portion of the proceeds from album sales will benefit Tiny Changes, the mental health charity launched last month in Hutchison’s honor.

Listen to Biffy Clyro’s and Julien Baker’s “The Modern Leper” covers, and the original track, below.

TRACK LIST

01 “The Modern Leper” (Biffy Clyro)

02 “I Feel Better” (Oxford Collapse)

03 “Good Arms vs Bad Arms” (Fiskur)

04 “Fast Blood” (Right On Dynamite)

05 “Old Old Fashioned” (Josh Ritter)

06 “The Twist” (Wintersleep)

07 “Bright Pink Bookmark” (Peter Katis)

08 “Head Rolls Off” (Craig Finn)

09 “My Backwards Walk” (Katie Harkin & Sarah Silverman)

10 “Keep Yourself Warm” (Benjamin Gibbard)

11 “Extrasupervery” (Jeff Zeigler)

12 “Poke” (Daughter)

13 “Floating In The Forth” (The Twilight Sad)

14 “Who’d You Kill Now” (Aaron Dessner & Lauren Mayberry)

15 “The Modern Leper” (Julien Baker)

16 “The Twist” (Piano Bar Fight)

17 “My Backwards Walk” (Manchester Orchestra)

Tiny Changes: A Celebration Of The Midnight Organ Fight is out 7/12. Pre-order it here.