Devendra Banhart, yippy-voiced king of the early-’00s freak-folk revival, is coming back with a new album. Banhart has just announced the impending LP Ma, the follow-up to 2016’s Ape In Pink Marble. (The new album presumably has nothing to do with the Octavia Spencer horror flick of the same title, but with this guy, you can never be too sure.)

Banhart recorded the new album with regular collaborator Noah Georgeson, and it started off with a recording session at a temple in the Japanese city of Kyoto. (They also recorded in LA and Big Sur.) On the album, Banhart sings three songs in Spanish and one in Portuguese, and Cate Le Bon and Vashti Bunyan lend their vocals to one song apiece. First single “Kantori Ongaku” is a pleasant little shuffle, and Banhart says that it’s a tribute to Yellow Magic Orchestra’s Haruomi Hosono. (The title is Japanese for “country music.”)

The new Giraffe Studios-directed “Kantori Ongaku” video is a silly and surreal affair. It opens with a shot of a pony pissing on a floor, and it climaxes with a dominatrix vomiting yellow paint onto Banhart’s face, which should give you some idea of the whole tone. There are also cameos. Below, check out the “Kantori Ongaku” video and the Ma tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Is This Nice?”

03 “Kantori Ongaku”

03 “Ami”

04 “Memorial”

05 “Carolina”

06 “Now All Gone”

07 “Love Song”

08 “Abre Las Manos”

09 “Taking A PAge”

10 “October 12″

11 “My Boyfriend’s In The Band”

12 “The Lost Coast”

13 “Will I See You Tonight?”

Ma is out 9/13 on Nonesuch.