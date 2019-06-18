Floating Points – “LesAlpx”

It’s been a little bit since we’ve heard from Floating Points, the electronic project of UK producer Sam Shepherd. He released his debut album, Elaenia, back in 2015 and followed that up with an EP, Kuiper, and Reflections – Mojave Desert in the following two years. Since 2017 he’s been relatively quiet, but today he’s just released a new song, “LesAlpx,” the A-side to a 12″ that’s coming out on Ninja Tune next month.

“I started going back to my early records and all the sounds I loved playing at clubs like Fabric and Plastic People. I wanted to capture the immediacy of that music and the feeling that I got when I was on the dancefloor, of being immersed in a track that pulls you along instantly,” Shepherd said in a statement. “I actually made these tracks quite quickly, which helped to get rid of any desire to overthink the music – it’s essentially the sound of me having loads of fun with the machines in my studio and going back to basics.”

Listen to “LesAlpx” below.

“LesAlpx” / “Coorabell” is out 7/12 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.