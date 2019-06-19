Noël Wells – “Sad Girl Blues”

You may already know actress, comedian, and filmmaker Noël Wells from Saturday Night Live, or Master Of None, or her own movie Mr. Roosevelt. But soon, you might know her for her music too. Last year, she shared two lovely, tastefully rendered indie-pop songs, “Sunrise” and “Star.” And now, she’s announced her debut album It’s So Nice!, which will be out at the end of August.

“I was at a classic sort of ‘artist figuring themselves out’ emotional low in 2016,” Wells says. “I had just directed my first film, went through a breakup, and the 2016 election was so ugly. I felt pretty lost and really overwhelmed.” So she started writing songs and bought a guitar so that she could play them. “It wasn’t pre-meditated, the songs sort of popped out of me, and I had to follow,” she explains. “I felt like they were conveying what I wanted to say better than being on Twitter yelling into a void.”

Today, along with the album announcement, Wells is sharing another new song, “Sad Girl Blues,” a self-aware folk-rocker that gradually builds from its lo-fi intro to a fiery conclusion: “I’ve played this song for the last time/ Wanna take what’s mine.” The song is “an anthem I hope everyone can sing,” Wells says. “At the core it’s a song about a woman divided against herself, trying to reclaim the disowned aspects of her psyche, knowing none of us can do it alone.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Played For Keeps”

02 “Sunrise”

03 “Sad Girl Blues”

04 “Star”

05 “It’s So Nice!”

06 “Silverlake”

07 “Burn It All Down”

08 “Follow Me”

09 “Brighter Day”

10 “Still Sleeping”

11 “It’s So Nice (Acoustic)”

It’s So Nice! is out 8/30. Pre-order it here.