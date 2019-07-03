Parsnip – “Lift Off!”

Parsnip are an alt-pop group from Melbourne with Carolyn Hawkins on drums, Paris Richens on bass, Stella Rennex on guitar, and Rebecca Liston on keys. After self-releasing two 7″ projects, the band has signed to a new label, Trouble In Mind, and is announcing their debut LP, When The Tree Bears Fruit today. We also get to hear its lead single, “Lift Off!”

The song has a youthful, sunny disposition. Aided by childlike vocals and trinket-sounding keys, this track feels like a nursery rhyme in the best way. Dreamy backing vocals shouting a playful “bum-bum-bum” at the end of every other verse emphasize the surfy notes held out by the guitar. The chorus is layered, with multiple members contributing to the sing-songy lyrics.

Richens explains that all this buoyancy evolved from something far sadder:

Lift Off’s opening line stems from nonsense I wrote during a low point in my life. I wanted more than anything to be far away from the position I was in, longing to travel, to rise above the sorrow I was experiencing and reach a happier destination. After Parsnip formed I revisited the themes of transportation and movement as I have in many of my songs. Through my attempts at songwriting I discovered the joy that I was always seeking and that perhaps it wasn’t necessary to travel that far to find happiness. It means a lot to me if I can create joy and evoke the same spirit in others.

Check out “Lift Off!” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Taking Me For A Ride”

02 “Lift Off!”

03 “Lighthouse Beacon”

04 “Sprouts

05 “Too Late”

06 “Rip It Off”

07 “Soft Spot”

08 “Lullaby”

09 “My Window”

10 “Seafarer”

11 “Trip The Light Fantastic”

When The Tree Bears Fruit is out 8/30 via Trouble In Mind Records in the US and Anti-Fade in Australia and New Zealand. Pre-order it here.