Luna – “The Oort Cloud/Kuiper Belt”

Dean Wareham’s experimental dream pop group Luna have been pretty quiet since 2017. That year, they released an EP called A Place Of Greater Safety, as well as a covers album called A Sentimental Education. The covers included Fleetwood Mac’s “One Together,” Mink DeVille’s “Let Me Dream If I Want To,” and the Cure’s “Fire In Cairo,” which was shared with a music video starring Rose McGowan. Now, the group is back with something new.

Luna have a new single out today through the Sonic Cathedral singles club. The A-side features their cover of Thunderclap Newman’s “Something In The Air” with Sean Eden on vocals, originally released last fall. The B-side is an instrumental comprising two songs, “The Oort Cloud/Kuiper Belt.” Both instrumentals are haunting and spacey in atmosphere. The first starts with an expansive horizon and descends into soft rock territory. The second is a bit funkier and psychedelic. It’s got a quicker tempo as guitar twangs echo out past the space occupied by the jamming drums.

Luna have also announced a set of shows where they’ll play full albums — 1993’s Bewitched, 1995’s Penthouse, or their 1992 debut album, Lunapark, as well. Those dates can be found below.

Check out “The Oort Cloud/Kuiper Belt” below, where you can also hear the Thunderclap Newman cover.

TOUR DATES:

10/01 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club (playing ‘Penthouse’)

10/02 – East Greenwich, RI @ The Greenwich Odeum (playing ‘Bewitched’)

10/03 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer (playing ‘Penthouse’)

10/05 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (playing ‘Penthouse’)

10/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (playing ‘Penthouse’)

10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl (playing ‘Lunapark’)

10/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl (playing ‘Bewitched’)

10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway (playing ‘Penthouse’)

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (playing 'Lunapark')

10/19 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom (playing ‘Bewitched’)

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall (playing ‘Penthouse’)

10/15 – Toronto, Canada @ Lee’s Palace (playing ‘Penthouse’)

10/16 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

10/17 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

10/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall (playing ‘Lunapark’)

10/20 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom (playing ‘Penthouse’)

“The Oort Cloud/Kuiper Belt” is out now through the Sonic Cathedral singles club.