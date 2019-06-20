Agua Viva – “Maracas”

Agua Viva is a project created by Argentine musician Josi Arias. She has since moved to New York, and is about to release her second album, El Hechizo de la Luna, which translates to The Spell of the Moon. The LP comes out tomorrow, but today we are premiering its opening track, “Maracas.”

The song is a fusion of tropical pop with an ’80s inflection. “Maracas” rises and blossoms with the assistance of a drum machine grounding the dreamy synths so as not float away. A thrusting guitar surges underneath the accenting shakers and maracas. Of the song, Arias said, “The song is about those moments that feel like reaching a higher consciousness about things and our own lives; like drinking up a poison, that makes everything that surrounds fall for us to understand them from a more luminous point of view.”

Check out “Maracas” below, where you can also check out Agua Viva’s live dates.

<a href="http://aguaviva1.bandcamp.com/album/el-hechizo-de-la-luna" target="_blank">El Hechizo de la Luna by Agua Viva</a>

TOUR DATES:

06/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Glove

07/17 – Manhattan, NY @ Berlin

08/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Glove

El Hechizo de la Luna is out 6/21 on . Pre-order it here.