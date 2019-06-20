David Gilmour’s Black Strat Breaks The Record For Most Expensive Guitar Sold At Auction

The David Gilmour Guitar Collection charity auction took place today at Christie’s in New York. There were over 120 guitars up for auction, one of which broke the world record for most expensive guitar sold at an auction. Gilmour’s 1969 Black Fender Stratocaster went for $3,975,000. The famed guitar was used on most of Pink Floyd’s albums throughout the ’70s. It was originally estimated at $100-150,000.

That wasn’t the only record-breaker. His white 1954 Fender Strat sold for $1,815,000 and set a world record for a Stratocaster at auction, that is, until the Black Strat sold. Gilmour’s 1969 Martin D-35 Nazareth acoustic, said to be his favorite guitar and main studio acoustic, sold for $1,095,000. This broke the auction record for a D-35, previously held by Eric Clapton’s 1939 OO0-42, which sold for $791,500 in 2004.

The guitar auction raised a total of $21,490,750. Proceeds will go to the ClientEarth charity, which donates money to famine relief and homelessness.

The legendary Black Strat achieves $3,975,000, establishing a new #WorldAuctionRecord for any guitar sold at auction #GilmourGuitars https://t.co/pVR93GBhFz pic.twitter.com/Hs0He9TMIn — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) June 20, 2019

#AuctionUpdate The C.F. Martin & Company, Nazareth, 1969 Acoustic Guitar, D-35 has set a new #worldauctionrecord for a C.F Martin guitar realizing $1,095,000, surpassing Eric Clapton's 1939 OO0-42 which sold for $791,500 in 2004 https://t.co/ydaAiLuxsg pic.twitter.com/KPfKFf2Pp8 — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) June 20, 2019

#AuctionUpdate The 1958 Gretsch White Penguin establishes another new #WorldAuctionRecord, achieving $447,000 at auction pic.twitter.com/utfKL68ymJ — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) June 20, 2019

A Gibson J-200 Celebrity achieves $243,750 against an original high estimate of $5,500 pic.twitter.com/jEc7l8jTGe — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) June 20, 2019

The 1981 Charvel Electric Guitar, used by Gilmour to perform the track 'Comfortably Numb' at Royal Albert Hall, realizes $75,000 at auction in #NewYork pic.twitter.com/KJVEkcL7m9 — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) June 20, 2019

A Candy Apple Red 1984 Stratocaster 57V realizes an impressive $615,000 compared to it's high estimate of $25,000 pic.twitter.com/lQHkyQmLNG — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) June 20, 2019

#AuctionUpdate A Gibson 1955 Les Paul realizes $447,000, setting a new #WorldAuctionRecord for a Gibson Les Paul guitar pic.twitter.com/3nSfA0FREG — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) June 20, 2019

The Anthony 'Tony' C. Zemaitis, 1978 Acoustic Fretless Bass Guitar achieves $47,500 against a high estimate of $25,000 today in #NewYork pic.twitter.com/YzDJ46s5Uo — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) June 20, 2019

A 1976 Ovation Instruments Acoustic Electric Guitar, Custom Legend, 1619-4 fetched $399,000 compared to a high estimate of $10,000 https://t.co/qxuDrGhyJI pic.twitter.com/ogRCAznlbE — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) June 20, 2019

A Jedson 1974 Electric Console Steel Guitar, used for performances of Shine On You Crazy Diamond, realizes $300,000 compared to a high estimate of $2,000 https://t.co/wovvBgLyke pic.twitter.com/5rulfEJRuB — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) June 20, 2019

