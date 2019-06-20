David Gilmour’s Black Strat Breaks The Record For Most Expensive Guitar Sold At Auction

CREDIT: Matthew Eisman / Stringer

The David Gilmour Guitar Collection charity auction took place today at Christie’s in New York. There were over 120 guitars up for auction, one of which broke the world record for most expensive guitar sold at an auction. Gilmour’s 1969 Black Fender Stratocaster went for $3,975,000. The famed guitar was used on most of Pink Floyd’s albums throughout the ’70s. It was originally estimated at $100-150,000.

That wasn’t the only record-breaker. His white 1954 Fender Strat sold for $1,815,000 and set a world record for a Stratocaster at auction, that is, until the Black Strat sold. Gilmour’s 1969 Martin D-35 Nazareth acoustic, said to be his favorite guitar and main studio acoustic, sold for $1,095,000. This broke the auction record for a D-35, previously held by Eric Clapton’s 1939 OO0-42, which sold for $791,500 in 2004.

The guitar auction raised a total of $21,490,750. Proceeds will go to the ClientEarth charity, which donates money to famine relief and homelessness.

