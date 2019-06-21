Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” Video

Young pop superstars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s careers became intwined in 2015, when they duetted on the top 20 hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” Since then both have become much bigger stars and gone on to make better music, too. And now, four years later, they’ve collaborated on another single.

“Señorita,” which is neither a Justin Timberlake nor Vince Staples cover, is a smooth and satisfying bit of pop songcraft that should work its way into the Song Of The Summer conversation (even if, let’s be honest, “Old Town Road” seems preordained to claim that title). Mendes and Cabello wrote the song with Charli XCX, Benny Blanco, Cashmere Cat, Andrew Watt, Ali Tamposi, and Jack Patterson. Watt and Blanco are credited as producers, with additional production by Cashmere Cat.

The “Señorita” video stars Mendes as a motorcycle-riding patron of the diner where Cabello works as a server. Romance ensues, and then so does heartbreak. It’s not director Dave Meyers’ best work, but it functions well enough as a delivery system for a very pleasant pop song. Watch below.

“Señorita” is out today on Island Records.