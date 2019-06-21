Watch Tim Heidecker & Weyes Blood Cover “Let It Be”

Comedian Tim Heidecker has a side gig as a satirical 1970s-style singer-songwriter, and he recently released an entire fake breakup album called What The Brokenhearted Do…. But last night, he seemed pretty sincere. He performed at LET’S SAVE THE FUTURE! A Benefit For Action Civics CA, a charity event for an educational non-profit at the Los Angeles Ace Hotel, alongside other comedians and musicians like Nick Thorburn and Sarah Silverman. And as a backstage warm-up to a surprise duet, he sang a lovely, folky rendition of the Beatles’ “Let It Be” with Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering. Watch below.