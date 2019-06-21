Cardi B Indicted On 2 Felony Counts

Cardi B has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges in connection with a fight at a strip club back in October. As TMZ reports, Cardi was indicted on 14 charges in total, including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. The other charges include a mix of misdemeanors and violations.

Cardi allegedly ordered an attack on two of the bartenders at the strip club and ABC News reports that she is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at them.

Previously, Cardi rejected a plea deal from the district’s attorney. She is due in court for arraignment next Tuesday, 6/25.