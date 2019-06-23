Dave Grohl & Josh Homme Chat About Billie Eilish, Work On New Queens Of The Stone Age Album

Dave Grohl is already on the record as a Billie Eilish fan. “My daughters are obsessed with Billie Eilish,” the Foo Fighters frontman said in an interview earlier this year. “The same thing is happening with her that happened with Nirvana in 1991. People say, ‘Is rock dead?’ When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, rock and roll is not close to dead!”

Today, Grohl guested on Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme’s Beats 1 show The Alligator Hour. He told the story of how his daughter Violet got him into Billie Eilish. And this time, he compared Eilish to Morrissey:

Dave Grohl: She gave me a copy of this Billie Eilish song called ‘idontwannabeyouanymore.’ And I listened to it and the song is so beautiful. It’s heavy. The lyrics are dark and it’s super heavy. Beautiful. And I said, “Who is this?” And she said, “Billie Eilish.” I said, “What’s her deal?” This is maybe like a year ago. I think she had released a bunch of songs or maybe EPs before but her LP, her album just came out not too long ago. But anyway, we went to go see her play and then we got to meet her and her family. And her family’s awesome. And they took Violet in because they understood her connection with Billie’s music. And that was the thing when we went to go see Billie Eilish at The Wiltern, you felt like you were a part of something that was about to just explode. It’s the connection she has with her audience. She’s like Morrissey. It’s like the kids who are there at the show, and not just kids, the people that are there are just so into the scene. That world. Josh Homme: Yeah, something is starting.

But discussing Billie Eilish isn’t the only thing that Grohl and Homme are doing together. ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons tells eonmusic that he and Dave Grohl are both working on a new Queens Of The Stone Age album.

“Just one month ago I was making a record with Queens Of The Stone Age,” Gibbons says. “And Dave Grohl was also taking part and he decided to have a big barbecue. So there was this interesting gathering. We spent one hour telling stories, great stories remembering these lovely guys.”

This will be the first time Grohl has played with QOTSA since their 2013 album …Like Clockwork. And according to Gibbons, it’ll be out before the end of the year: “He’s completed it. I think that he said he wants to put it out Halloween. It’ll be good.”

Listen to Grohl and Homme talk Billie Eilish below.