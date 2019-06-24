Watch Sturgill Simpson In The Trailer For Lena Waithe’s New Movie Queen & Slim

Sturgill Simpson has been picking up some film roles as of late. He recently had a cameo in Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die and also wrote an original song for the movie, which is bought on CD by Selena Gomez’s character on-screen.

He also has a part in the upcoming film Queen & Slim, which was written and produced by Lena Waithe and directed by Melina Matsoukas, the director behind Beyonce’s “Formation” music video.

The film stars Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya as a couple who go on the run after shooting a police officer during a routine traffic stop. Simpson plays the police officer who pulls them over.

The trailer debuted during last night’s BET Awards, and you can watch it below.

Queen & Slim is in theaters 11/27.