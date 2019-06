Big K.R.I.T. is releasing a new album, K.R.I.T. Iz Here, in July — its name positions it as a spiritual successor his mixtape from nine years ago, 2010’s K.R.I.T.Z Wuz Here. A couple weeks back, he put out a new track, “K.R.I.T. HERE,” and today he’s sharing another one called “Addiction,” which features Lil Wayne and Saweetie. Listen to it below.

K.R.I.T. IZ HERE is out 7/12.