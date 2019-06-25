Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”

It’s been quite a bit since Alabama Shakes’ last album, 2015’s Sound & Color, but Brittany Howard has kept busy, first as part of the trio Bermuda Triangle and now on her own, with her debut solo album Jaime that’s due out in September.

The album’s title is the name of her sister who died when they were teenagers. “She was a musician too,” Howard explains in a statement. “I did this so her name would no longer bring me memories of sadness and as a way to thank her for passing on to me everything she loved: music, art, creativity.”

Jaime’s lead single is “History Repeats,” a warped and time-worn track about the circular nature of life. “I mean, I’ve already been!” Howard pleads on it. “I came and went/ I washed my hands with it/ I don’t wanna do it again.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “History Repeats”
02 “He Loves Me”
03 “Georgia”
04 “Stay High”
05 “Tomorrow”
06 “Short And Sweet”
07 “13th Century Metal”
08 “Baby”
09 “Goat Head”
10 “Presence”
11 “Run To Me”

Jaime is out 9/20 via ATO.

