Brittany Howard – “History Repeats”

It’s been quite a bit since Alabama Shakes’ last album, 2015’s Sound & Color, but Brittany Howard has kept busy, first as part of the trio Bermuda Triangle and now on her own, with her debut solo album Jaime that’s due out in September.

The album’s title is the name of her sister who died when they were teenagers. “She was a musician too,” Howard explains in a statement. “I did this so her name would no longer bring me memories of sadness and as a way to thank her for passing on to me everything she loved: music, art, creativity.”

Jaime’s lead single is “History Repeats,” a warped and time-worn track about the circular nature of life. “I mean, I’ve already been!” Howard pleads on it. “I came and went/ I washed my hands with it/ I don’t wanna do it again.” Listen below.

Brittany is excited to announce “Jaime”, her debut solo album coming September 20. Follow @blkfootwhtfoot or visit https://t.co/KykNmkOro5 for more information on upcoming tour dates, pre order and to hear the first song “History Repeats”. pic.twitter.com/jphM5Um47G — Alabama Shakes (@Alabama_Shakes) June 25, 2019

TRACKLIST:

01 “History Repeats”

02 “He Loves Me”

03 “Georgia”

04 “Stay High”

05 “Tomorrow”

06 “Short And Sweet”

07 “13th Century Metal”

08 “Baby”

09 “Goat Head”

10 “Presence”

11 “Run To Me”

Jaime is out 9/20 via ATO.