Sui Zhen – “Perfect Place” Video

Melbourne artist Becky Sui Zhen has been making experimental pop music for a while now, on her 2012 debut Two Seas and 2015’s Secretly Susan, and later this year she’ll release her third full-length album, which is called Losing, Linda.

“It’s an album about missing people after they are gone and trying to pre-empt loss – not only loss of life, but memory and information,” Sui Zhen said in a press release. “I see it mirrored in our increasing need for data storage. Why are we collecting and documenting so much, anyway? It’s also a simple ghost story about being haunted by our other versions and our past selves. Our mothers, fathers, ancestors – that possibility that another may exist, intangible in the physical realm, but ever present in memory, so long as memory functions.”

Its lead single, “Perfect Place,” is disquieting in its pristine production. Sui Zhen sings in robotic intonations: “I got the perfect place/ Quiet, gentle/ You don’t bring a thing, I got it,” turning that comfort into something to be wary of, and it comes with a surreal video directed by Sui Zhen herself.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Another Life”

02 “Natural Progression”

03 “Matsudo City Life”

04 “I Could Be There”

05 “Mountain Song”

06 “Being A Woman”

07 “Different Places”

08 “Perfect Place”

09 “Night River Rider (Bonus)”

Losing, Linda is out via Cascine (US) / Dot Dash (AU/NZ). Pre-order it here.