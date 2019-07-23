The Paranoyds – “Carnage Bargain” Video

Los Angeles-based punk quartet the Paranoyds are releasing their debut album, Carnage Bargain, in September. They’ve already shared two tracks, including “Girlfriend Degree” and “Hungry Sam,” and today they’re sharing the title track from the album.

The track kicks off with a very punky bass line that harks back to some of Kathi Wilcox’s work on the early Bikini Kill catalog. A classic chorus built on fuzzy guitars and imperfect vocals slices through the air, yet somehow is catchy all the same. The lyrics are pointedly political, and here’s the band with more details on that:

It’s an extremely vulnerable time in America — things aren’t sugar coated anymore. The dirt and grime that was swept under the rug has risen to surface. It’s impossible for us to get through a day without thinking of the thousands of migrant children in cages at the border alone, some without proper beds, soap, toothbrushes, and with lights on 24/7. We can not continue to ignore the black lives, young and old, taken by police almost every week. The plastic crisis. The mass shootings. The extreme need for prison reform. The opioid crisis. The water crisis in Flint, Michigan. The list goes on, and the hole gets deeper. Sometimes I can’t sleep and I wonder: do they sleep well in the White House? What else can I do as a privileged citizen? They want to get a Carnage Bargain. I want to pick up garbage.

Below, check out the “Carnage Bargain” video, directed by David Ruiz and Max Flick.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Face First”

02 “Carnage Bargain”

03 “Girlfriend Degree”

04 “Egg Salad”

05 “Bear”

06 “Hungry Sam”

07 “Courtney”

08 “Laundry”

09 “Heather Doubtfire”

10 “Ratboy”

TOUR DATES:

09/05/19 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

09/06/19 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House *

09/07/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

09/09/19 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

09/10/19 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

09/11/19 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar *

09/13/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

09/14/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage) *

09/15/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Motorco *

09/17/19 – Washington, D.C. @ U Hall *

09/19/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere *

09/20/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca *

09/21/19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

09/23/19 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe *

09/24/19 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement *

09/25/19 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

09/28/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street *

09/29/19 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

09/30/19 – St. Louis, MO, Firebird *

10/03/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Firebird #

10/04/19 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews #

10/05/19 – St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Grill #

10/07/10 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

11/01/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

11/02/19 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place

11/03/19 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project

11/05/19 – Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

11/06/19 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

* = supporting Bleached

# = supporting White Reaper

Carnage Bargain is out 9/13 on Suicide Squeeze. Pre-order it here.