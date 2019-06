Alvvays have been playing a ton of covers at their recent shows. In their hometown of Toronto, they covered Devo and last October they covered the Hummingbirds’ 1987 single “Alimony” with Snail Mail and Hatchie in Brooklyn. Last night, the band headlined the SummerStage in Central Park, playing a set that included a cover of The Breeders’ “Divine Hammer,” which they’ve done twice before.

Check out the clips of Alvvays covering “Divine Hammer” below.