Tonight, we hear Whitney Houston’s first posthumous song, a 1991 cover of Steve Winwood’s 1986 song “Higher Love” produced by Norwegian DJ Kygo. The song was first performed live by Houston at a Tokyo concert in 1990, then recorded in the studio the next year. It was intended for her third album, I’m Your Baby Tonight. Clive Davis, the former Arista Records boss who discovered and worked with Houston in the ’80s and ’90s, shared a teaser video yesterday on Twitter.

In May, the New York Times reported that Houston’s estate had a bunch of posthumous projects in the works, including a hologram tour and, potentially, an album of unreleased tracks.

Listen to “Higher Love” below.