Jeff Goldblum, the charming weirdo who was the star of The Fly and Jurassic Park, has a jazz band. They’re called Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. They play a weekly engagement at Rockwell, a Los Angeles club. Goldblum plays piano. Last year, the band released their debut album The Capitol Studios Sessions. They’ve got another album coming out, too. Goldblum announced it from the stage this past weekend. At Glastonbury. Because Jeff Goldblum played Glastonbury. And during his set, he performed with Sharon Van Etten.

During yesterday’s set at Glastonbury, Van Etten joined the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. She sang a smoky version of Irving Berlin’s 1936 standard “Let’s Face The Music And Dance,” written as a Fred Astaire/Ginger Rogers duet for the movie Follow The Fleet. She sang the hell out of it and clearly took it seriously. Goldblum was out there wearing an extremely loud Hawaiian shirt and zebra-striped leggings, so you could plausibly say that he took things less seriously. But that appears to just be how Jeff Goldblum gets down.

According to a press release, Goldblum’s performance with Van Etten was “a sneak peak of the new record,” so we will all presumably soon get to take home a copy of this historic Goldblum/Van Etten collaboration. Here’s a video of the performance:

Entertainment Tonight reports that Goldblum’s band also very briefly played a jazz version of the Jurassic Park score:

Oh yes – Jeff Goldblum’s band play the Jurassic Park theme at #Glastonbury2019 pic.twitter.com/d3dw7kdyLs — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) June 30, 2019

In a statement about his band’s new album, Goldblum had this to say:

Getting to do another album with the sweet, sweet, enchanted elves and sprites from Decca has me floating on air, somebody please pinch me (ow, not so hard). I only hope that listeners feel what I felt when we made the record – an explosive release of ecstasy. It’s amazing to let the cat a bit out of the bag here at Glastonbury in the fleshy flesh!

No publicist wrote that for him! Goldblum has not yet announced all the details of this new LP. But Van Etten’s new album Remind Me Tomorrow is out now on Jagjaguwar. Sadly, Jeff Goldblum is not on it.