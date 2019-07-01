HBO’s new Drake-produced series Euphoria follows a cast of troubled teens. In yesterday’s third episode, one of those teens gets really into writing fan-fiction. She writes about a sexual encounter between former One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles, or “Larry Stylinson.” An animated cartoon illustrates her graphic story of the two singers fooling around backstage on the first night of the Take Me Home Tour.

Today, Tomlinson expressed his disapproval in a tweet: “I can categorically say that I was not contacted nor did I approve it.” Styles has yet to make a comment. Maybe they should take it up with Drake. Watch the scene and read Tomlinson’s reaction below.