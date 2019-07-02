Peaer – “Don’t”

Peaer are returning next month with A Healthy Earth, the follow-up to their 2016 self-titled sophomore LP. After years of playing with a revolving crew of musicians, frontman Peter Katz has solidified the lineup into a trio including bassist Thom Lombardi and drummer Jeremy Kinney. They wrote and recorded the album together using the compositional concept of tone painting or “musical puns,” a technique in which a song’s literal meaning is reflected in its sound.
Today, Peaer are giving us our first taste of A Healthy Earth with lead single “Don’t.” It’s a prickly simmer of a song that erupts into fiery life as Katz sings, “Why do I even need to say this?/ You act like you’ve never been in public/ Why do you treat others like objects?/ Man, I’d hate to see how you treat objects.” Listen and check out the album’s full tracklist below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Circle”
02 “Ollie”
03 “Like You”
04 “Commercial”
05 “Don’t”
06 “Multiverse”
07 “Joke”
08 “In My Belly”
09 “I.K.W.Y.T.”
10 “Wilbur”
11 “Have Fun!”
A Healthy Earth is out 8/16 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.