It’s been two decades since we last heard from the legendary slowcore trio Duster. With only two albums and an EP, the San Jose space rockers became an influential indie staple. Today, they’ve released their first single since 2000’s Contemporary Movement. “Interstellar Tunnel” is half siren, half lullaby. The song comes with an eerie video featuring the band playing the song while wearing animal masks.

Earlier this year, Duster reissued their discography as a box set dubbed Capsule Losing Contact. The set includes their two LPs and their 1975 EP, as well as singles, demos, and previously unreleased tracks. Listen to their new song, “Interstellar Tunnel,” below.

“Interstellar Tunnel” is out now.