Mount Eerie – “(fireworks & wind)”

Phil Elverum has just shared a new ambient field recording under his Mount Eerie name called “(fireworks & wind).” Per the Bandcamp description, it was recorded yesterday during some Fourth Of July celebrations “from outside town.” The description continues:

no big deal

no reason for this recording

no physical release

the wind gradually increases

Later this month, Elverum will resurrect his Microphones project with their first live show since 2003 at a concert featuring other Pacific Northwest musicians in Elverum’s home base of Anacortes, Washington.

Listen to the new track below.