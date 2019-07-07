Ariana Grande Shares Emotional Statement After Crying On Stage

Over her last two albums, Ariana Grande has unpacked new love, heartbreak, and trauma. She’s in the midst of her Sweetener World Tour, and, understandably, performing those songs has been emotionally taxing for the pop star. She choked up before she could say Mac Miller’s name during “thank u, next” in Pittsburgh. And last night, she cried during “R.E.M,” a song about ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Today, Grande shared a statement about the incident. “Tour is wild. life is wild,” she writes. “I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i’m still processing a lot … so sometimes i cry a lot!”

“I’m sharing this because i’m grateful and because i want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone. it is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time… but i want you to know, you aren’t alone and i think you’re doing great. love you.”

Read the full statement below.