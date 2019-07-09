Lower Dens – “I Drive” Video

It’s been over four years since Lower Dens’ excellent Escape From Evil, and now, the Baltimore band are getting ready to release its follow-up, The Competition. We’ve already heard the ’80s-indebted lead single, “Young Republicans,” a song that radio programmers deemed “too controversial” to play on the air. Today, Lower Dens share the album’s next track, “I Drive.”

“Like a lot of queer and trans people, I’ve learned that real family is made, and it isn’t necessarily blood,” lead singer Jana Hunter says about the new song. “Even my blood relatives, we work for that familial connection and trust. This song is about leaving behind obligations to people who don’t love or care about you, being with and about people who do. It’s a feeling so strong it’s driving me. That’s the driving I’m doing.”

The bonafide synth-pop ballad comes with a black-and-white Jason Nocito-directed music video. Watch and listen below.

The Competition is out 9/6 on Ribbon Music. Pre-order it here.