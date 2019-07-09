Ariana Grande – “in my head” Video

Right now, Ariana Grande is on one hell of a winning streak. Back in the pre-“Old Town Road” days, two of the three singles from her great 2019 album thank u, next made it to #1. (The third, “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored,” underperformed, only making it to #2 — in a week where Grande became the first artist since the Beatles to hold down the top three spots at once.) And right now, in the midst of her ferocious tour, Grande has pulled another single, unveiling the video for the slinky and breakup-driven “in my head.”

The new video, from director Bardia Zeinali, feels like a tribute to the late-’90s era when every single R&B video seemed to take place in a spaceship. It also feels like a tribute to Jamiroquai’s “Virtual Insanity” video, but without the mindfucking furniture movements.

The whole clip takes place in an unforgivingly bright-white room. There are a few flourishes: Some fisheye lends, some disembodied dancing high-heeled boots and ponytails, a few disconcerting CGI eye-bugs. Most of the time, though, it’s up to Grande herself to carry the video through sheer charisma. When you’re one of the biggest pop stars left standing, you can do that. Watch it below.

thank u, next is out now on Republic.