Cardi B Shares Unreleased Track For Kulture’s 1st Birthday

Today is Cardi B’s daughter’s first birthday. To celebrate, she shared an unreleased track on her Instagram, along with a slideshow of baby pictures. In the caption, Cardi says she made the song one day before turning in her latest album.
Cardi raps over a sample of Eve’s “Love Is Blind,” spitting heartfelt lines about being devoted to her child above all else. She talks about performing while pregnant and hiding her bump, the stress of carrying a child and working on an album, and wanting to raise her daughter in privacy.
“Complete strangers talking about my baby…They brought opinions but nothing from the registry,” Cardi raps. “Think I’ma lose with my little baby counting on me?”
Listen below. Happy birthday, Kulture!
Thank you everybody for wishing my sweet baby a Happy Birthday.I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat I was so grateful! She a real one !It didn’t make it on time tho cause as you can hear I was maaa stuffy with a terrible cold.I couldn’t get it right no matter how many times I spit it 😩Even when we try to mix it u still sound stuffy . I love my baby she changed my life.