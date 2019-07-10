Cardi B Shares Unreleased Track For Kulture’s 1st Birthday

Today is Cardi B’s daughter’s first birthday. To celebrate, she shared an unreleased track on her Instagram, along with a slideshow of baby pictures. In the caption, Cardi says she made the song one day before turning in her latest album.

Cardi raps over a sample of Eve’s “Love Is Blind,” spitting heartfelt lines about being devoted to her child above all else. She talks about performing while pregnant and hiding her bump, the stress of carrying a child and working on an album, and wanting to raise her daughter in privacy.

“Complete strangers talking about my baby…They brought opinions but nothing from the registry,” Cardi raps. “Think I’ma lose with my little baby counting on me?”

Listen below. Happy birthday, Kulture!