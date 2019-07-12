Devon Welsh – “War”

Devon Welsh, formerly of Majical Cloudz notability, has kept up a steady string of solo material since his band broke up three years ago. His latest output consists of two new songs, “Faces,” which he put out last month, and “War,” which is out today.

This one is made up of a series of fevered declarations punctuated by an ironic laugh at the end of each missive, a stalemate of an emotional nature: “Even if I’m shouting from a dream/ Even if I’m standing on my own/ Even if you’re there with everyone/ Say you’re sorry, hahaha.” Listen below.

“Faces” and “War” are out now.