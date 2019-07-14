Bob Dylan and Neil Young closed their co-headlining show tonight at Ireland’s Nowlan Park with a joint rendition of “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.” This marked the first time the two have performed together in 25 years, since a show at New York’s Roseland Ballroom in 1994.

It’s the second time they played this particular song together since 1975, when they shared the stage for the first time at the SNACK Benefit at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco.

Dylan used to play the traditional hymn throughout the beginning of his career and recorded it with the Band in 1967. He last played it live in 1976. Young played the song with Willie Nelson a few times from 1995 until last year.

Watch Dylan and Young reunite for “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” below.