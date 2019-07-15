Janelle Monáe Calls For The Impeachment Of “Racist In Chief” Donald Trump

Janelle Monáe prides herself on being a political activist along with being an artist. In her lyrics, her live performances or even just in her public speaking, the “Make Me Feel” singer has established herself as a staunch supporter of women, racial minorities and the LGBTQ community.

Those positions usually put Monáe in direct opposition with President Donald Trump and his administration. On Sunday, Monáe took to Twitter to demand that impeachment proceedings be filed against the president after he released a tweet attacking sitting members of Congress based upon their race.

Trump sent out a series of tweets early Sunday morning, suggesting that a number of Democratic congresswomen were not originally from the United States and should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Twitter users quickly ascertained that he was speaking about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Presley and Ilhan Omar, all of whom are U.S. citizens (Omar was born in Somalia but became a naturalized U.S. citizen at age 17).

Monáe first responded to a tweet from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, reprimanding her for her continued refusal to file articles of impeachment. “I’m dead ass convinced this idiot racist could kill someone on Twitter live in the WH west wing & u guys would be like ‘when he kills someone he reaffirms his message of division. We have to work together to reflect BLAH,’” she wrote. “CALL 4 IMPEACHMENT Speaker Pelosi … Stop dragging this OUT.”

The star then turned her attention to Fox News host Geraldo Rivera, who tweeted that his “friend” Donald Trump was wrong and should “steer clear” of xenophobic rhetoric. “You are an enabler and not a good friend actually,” Monáe responded. “Friends don’t lie to friends. STOP saying ‘you’re better than that’ when you know it’s not true. HE HAS BEEN A XENOPHOBIC RACIST … AND he is MENTALLY UNFIT to be PRESIDENT.”

In one final tweet, Monáe took aim at the Republican Party at large, shaming them for using Trump as a political “pawn,” while peppering her final tweets with multiple middle-finger emojis. “This is why the racists, sexists, white nationalists, white supremacists, etc. that make up that party won’t call 4 impeachment. #RacistInChief is ALSO a PAWN,” she wrote. “Calling for impeachment then voting him out . That’s the tweet. #RacistPresident”

Check out Janelle Monáe’s full, fiery Twitter rant below:

I’m dead ass convinced this idiot racist could kill someone on Twitter live in the WH west wing & u guys would be like “when he kills someone he reaffirms his message of division. We have to work together to reflect BLAH’

CALL 4 IMPEACHMENT Speaker Pelosi🗣Stop dragging this OUT https://t.co/GLu2SbMr8l — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) July 14, 2019

STFU 🖕🏻you are an enabler and not a good friend actually . Friends don’t lie to friends. STOP saying “you’re better than that” when you know its not true . HE HAS BEEN AN XENOPHOBIC RACIST . it is EXACTLY who he was and has always been . AND he is MENTALLY UNFIT to be PRESIDENT. https://t.co/Thvmk9VGo4 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) July 15, 2019

the Republican Party 🖕🏻has wanted a pawn to carry out their agenda & help do their dirty work for a while . This is why the racists, sexists, white nationalists, white supremacists, etc that make up that party won’t call 4 impeachment . #RacistInChief is ALSO a PAWN . 🖕🏻🖕🏼🖕🏽🖕🏾🖕🏿 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) July 15, 2019

🗣calling for impeachment then voting him out . That’s the tweet . #RacistPresident — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) July 15, 2019

This article originally appeared on Billboard.