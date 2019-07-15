Back in 2016, Grimes appeared in dreamy commercials and editorials as the face of British designer Stella McCartney’s POP perfume. Now, she returns in the fall Adidas by Stella McCartney campaign. The forthcoming collection is centered around sustainability with eco-friendly fabrics.

In a statement, McCartney says that Grimes is “the perfect embodiment of the adidas by Stella McCartney core values. She is passionate and outspoken protecting the planet, and a true trailblazer for pushing creative boundaries and inspiring women to unlock their potential in all aspects of their lives.”

Grimes shared the news today on her Instagram with a truly insane caption, wherein she talks about sword-training, “astro-gliding” into other dimensions via her deprivation tank, and 20-minute screaming sessions. Check it out, along with pictures from the campaign, below.

CREDIT: Adidas by Stella McCartney

CREDIT: Adidas by Stella McCartney

CREDIT: Adidas by Stella McCartney

CREDIT: Adidas by Stella McCartney

CREDIT: Adidas by Stella McCartney

CREDIT: Adidas by Stella McCartney

CREDIT: Adidas by Stella McCartney