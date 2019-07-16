Mary Timony Forms New Band Hammered Hulls With Alec MacKaye, Shares “Written Words”

Hammered Hulls are a new group based around some DC classics: Mary Timony on bass, Alec MacKaye on vocals, Mark Cisneros on guitar, and Chris Wilson on drums. Next month, they’re releasing their debut 7″, which was recorded in a day at Inner Ear studios with Don Zientara and Ian MacKaye.

Today, they’re sharing the first song from it, “Written Words,” a knotty blast of fury that finds MacKaye feverishly building out a sorta explanation for the band’s name: “You got to hammer them home.” The band are playing two shows at the end of August — one in Baltimore (8/28) and one in New York (8/29).

Listen below.

The Hammered Hulls 7″ is out 8/9 via Dischord Records.