Florist – “Celebration”

Next week, Emily Sprague is releasing Emily Alone, her latest album under the name Florist. We’ve already heard two sparse, lovely songs, “Shadow Bloom” and “Time Is A Dark Feeling,” and today she’s shared a third. “Celebration” begins with stream of consciousness spoken-word over field recordings and a rippling guitar figure, slowly unfurling into a finger-picked folk song.

“‘Celebration’ is a love song for darkness and the peaceful end to all things. A song in three movements: reality, fantasy, memory,” Sprague told The Fader, where the track premiered. “In a lot of ways this song is the thesis to Emily Alone. Minimal arrangements — acoustic guitars, synthesizers, and voice accompanied by the ambient sounds of earth. Birds and water.”

“The song begins with an experience of the now,” Sprague continued. “It falls into imagining the way that things will always return to what they should be. It ends with a burial of negative forms and the acceptance of a beautiful new path towards growing from nothing.” Listen to “Celebration” below and read our interview with Sprague about her new album here.

Emily Alone is out 7/26 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.