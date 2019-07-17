Vivian Girls Announce Reunion Album Memory: Hear “Sick”

It’s been a little over a decade since Vivian Girls got started — we reflected on the 10-year anniversary of their debut album last fall — and it’s been eight years since the release of their last album, 2011’s Share The Joy. But the New York-bred trio — Cassie Ramone, Katy Goodman, and Ali Koehler — have all reconvened in Los Angeles, and today they’re announcing their reunion and grand return. They’ll put out a new full-length called Memory in September, which was recorded last fall with producer Rob Barbato. They’re also announcing that their first two albums — 2008’s self-titled and 2009’s Everything Goes Wrong — are being reissued alongside the new one.

The album’s lead single, which they’re also sharing today, is called “Sick,” and it captures that old Vivian Girls magic: a dense, fuzzy exterior giving way to dreamily catchy melodies. “Is it in my head, wishing I were dead? I wanna hurl myself into the sea,” Ramone sings. “Is it in my mind?/ Do you think I’m fine?/ But then it’s not like this ever meant anything to me.”

Listen to the new track below and check out the band’s fall tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Most Of All”

02 “Your Kind Of Life”

03 “Sick”

04 “At It Again”

05 “Lonely Girl”

06 “Something To Do”

07 “Sludge”

08 “Memory”

09 “I’m Far Away”

10 “Mistake”

11 “All Your Promises”

12 “Waiting In The Car”

TOUR DATES:

10/04 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/05 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

10/06 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/18 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/20 Somerville, MA @ Once Ballroom

10/25 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10/26 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

11/01 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/02 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/03 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

Memory is out 9/20 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.