Freshly assembled semi-unlikely supergroup Red Hearse consists of Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, and Sounwave. And maybe the joining wasn’t so unlikely after all, since Antonoff and Sounwave seemingly got together by both working on St. Vincent’s latest album MASSEDUCTION. Now, with Dew on vocal duties, the trio is putting out slick and dirty synth-pop tracks leading up to a debut album.

Speaking of St. Vincent, Red Hearse’s latest single, which follows up the release of tracks “Red Hearse” and “Honey,” has a new video that features Annie Clark herself in a role as elegant and irreverent as ever. The dim and sleek video for love-sick track “Half Love” follows St. Vincent nonchalantly breaking and entering into a nearly abandoned strip mall grocery store wearing a characteristically avant-garde outfit. All the while, the members of Red Hearse, employed as clerks of the store, let the Grammy-winning art-pop star do as she pleases.

Watch the video for “Half Love” and the group’s previously released video for “Red Hearse” below.

Red Hearse is out this summer on RCA.