Stream Beyoncé’s New Album The Lion King: The Gift

In a style reminiscent of Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther album, Beyoncé has executive-produced a full-length project inspired by Disney’s new CGI live action remake of The Lion King, in which she voices Nala. The Lion King: The Gift, which features her recent single “Spirit,” is packed to the brim with eclectic features, from African stars like Tekno and Yemi Alade to mainstays like Childish Gambino, Lamar and Jay-Z to welcome outliers like Tierra Whack and 070 Shake. Also, Blue Ivy Carter also makes an appearance.

It should be noted that The Gift is a separate entity from the official soundtrack to the movie. That’s where you’ll hear Beyoncé and Donald Glover’s version of “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” as well as new music by Elton John, who wrote the original songs from the 1994 cartoon film.

Stream the entirety of The Lion King: The Gift below.

The Lion King: The Gift and the movie The Lion King are both out now.