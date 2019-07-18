Taylor Swift Shares CATS Trailer

Almost a year ago to the day, it was announced that Taylor Swift was going to star in a movie adaptation of the CATS musical. Along with Swift, the adaptation will star Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, and Ian McKellen. Directed by Tom Hooper, who also worked on The King’s Speech and 2012’s box office smash Les Miserables, the adaptation is due out in December. Now, we get our first look at the actual film, as Swift has shared the first trailer.

Yesterday, a behind-the-scenes clip was released showed some of the rehearsals — and even some of the set designs — as the cast hyped up the movie. “My first memories of performance go back to Pennsylvania when I was growing up,” Swift says in the reel. “My favorite thing was getting to be theatrical, to tell a story, and I’ve always brought that sort of narrative element to my live shows.”

Check out the CATS trailer below, as well as the behind-the-scenes clip.

I am a cat now and somehow that was everything #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/80gZHpvzMW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 18, 2019

CATSopens in theaters on 12/20.