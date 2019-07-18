Fern Mayo – “Echo”

It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from Fern Mayo — their debut, Happy Forever, came out in 2015, followed by the three-track Hex Signs the year after that — but today the Katie Capri-led project is releasing a new single, “Echo,” the first taste of a new full-length that’s coming soon.

Every Fern Mayo song sounds like a tightly-wound knot, and “Echo” is no exception, but this one reaches some sparkling heights that are buried within all that tension. Capri’s wordless hook is an echoing wail of frustration, playing out every internal battle that you wish you’d never repeat. The song bursts apart in its final push, an explosion of pressure.

Listen to it below.

Fern Mayo’s new album is coming soon.