Iggy Pop has announced a new album called Free, the follow-up to 2016’s Post Pop Depression. Iggy has spent the last few years collaborating with a bunch of different artists, from Oneohtrix Point Never to Underworld, and for his new album he worked with Leron Thomas and Noveller for what’s described as a slower atmosphere, which is exhibited on its first single and opening title track, a moody wisp of a song that finds Iggy repeating “I want to be free.”

Here’s what he said about the album in a statement:

This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice… By the end of the tours following Post Pop Depression, I felt sure that I had rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long. But I also felt drained. And I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away. I wanted to be free. I know that’s an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need – not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.

Listen to “Free” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Free”

02 “Loves Missing”

03 “Sonali”

04 “James Bond”

05 “Dirty Sanchez”

06 “Glow In The Dark”

07 “Page”

08 “We Are The People”

09 “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night”

10 “The Dawn”

Free is out 9/6 via Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.