Tyler, The Creator Wants To Work With Billie Eilish

Tyler, The Creator recently sat down for an extended interview for Beats 1 with Zane Lowe, where he talked at length about his new album IGOR and, because the interview is an hour long, a whole lot else. He mentioned some artists that he wants to work with: Beyoncé and Jay-Z, naturally, as well as Billie Eilish. “I think [her album]’s sick. I like her,” he said. “I just want her to keep doing her goddamn thing. I really wanna work with her. I don’t know what the fuck we would make, even if it don’t come out, if it’s trash, I just wanna see…”

Eilish, whose sound is of course indebted to Tyler, responded on Instagram with some gushing: “Verified lmfaoooooo i would never in a billion years have thought these words would come out of this mans mouth. wow. i would be nothing without you tyler.. everyone knows it.”

Some other tidbits from the interview: Jack White, who plays guitar on “ARE WE STILL FRIENDS,” said he didn’t want to be credited on the song because “he couldn’t hear himself.”

Tyler also addressed beating DJ Khaled to #1 on the Billboard 200, which Khaled was not happy about:

No disrespect to Khaled or anyone, but this nigga had every person in the industry, everyone on that fucking album. Everyone. Everyone. Cardi B. 21 Savage. Travis Scott. Post Malone. Beyoncé. Jay. Everyone who sells billions of records and the fact that I beat him with this that isn’t parallel to all the popping music right now was fucking crazy, bro. Are you serious? Like, that was insane to me. And it’s new to me bro. I’m on album five and six. And it’s work. It’s effort. It’s work. This is fucking whether niggas like it or not, bro, it’s so much work and detail put into this shit like, I’m so proud of myself.”

He also said that his own music is going to take a backseat for a little while: “I’m gonna spend the next two years, probably working on clothes and just producing for others.”

Check out the full interview below.