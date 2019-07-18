André 3000 Joins Cast Of AMC’s Dispatches From Elsewhere

We finally have an explanation for the viral videos popping up of André 3000 casually strolling around the streets of Philadelphia playing the double flute. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday that Three Stacks has been cast in the upcoming AMC series Dispatches From Elsewhere.

The drama was created by Jason Segal (How I Met Your Mother, Knocked Up), who will also star in DFE’s 10-episode first season alongside Alethea Jones and the Outkast rapper.

Segal is slated to direct the series’ first episode, before handing the torch over to Jones. AJC defines Dispatches From Elsewhere as a “drama about a group of people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding behind everyday life and discover an ever-deepening mystery.”

Production on the series began shooting in Philly earlier this week. André Benjamin’s IMDb page boasts acting credits in Semi-Pro, Revolver and Jimi: All Is By My Side, to name a few.

Dispatches From Elsewhere is expected to arrive on AMC in 2020.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.