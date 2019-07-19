Sam Smith released his sophomore album, The Thrill Of It All, back in 2017. It’s been two years, but Smith has remained a prominent pop presence with radio-friendly one-off singles and features. Smith dropped his most recent hit single, “Dancing with a Stranger,” back in January. Today, he shares his second track this year.

“How Do You Sleep?” starts off sparse and twinkly, then quickens and squeaks toward a dance break. Its accompanying Grant Singer-directed video shows Smith dancing and voguing with a cast of incredible shirtless dancers, choreographed by Parris Goebel. Watch and listen below.