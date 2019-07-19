The Highwomen are a cleverly named new supergroup comprising country and roots rock stars Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, and Natalie Hemby. After a few months of teasers and a soft debut at April’s Loretta Lynn tribute, today they’re making their official introduction to the world.

The group has announced its self-titled debut album, out in September and produced by Dave Cobb, the Nashville mainstay who always seems to be behind the boards for these types of projects. (He’s also produced recent albums by Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Lori McKenna, Ashley Monroe… you get the idea.) The album features 12 songs written by various combinations of the core members plus some notable collaborators like Isbell, McKenna, Miranda Lambert, and Ray LaMontagne. It features guest appearances from Isbell, Cobb, Sheryl Crow, Yola, the Hanseroth twins, Chris Powell, and Peter Levin.

The Highwomen will make their official live debut at Newport Folk Festival on 7/26. And today they’ve released a video for their debut single, “Redesigning Women.” Directed by Elizabeth Olmstead, this one’s a star-studded affair as well. According to a press release it features appearances from Lauren Alaina, Kassi Ashton, Cam, Lilly Hiatt, Wynonna Judd, Catie Offerman, Cassadee Pope, Erin Rae, Raelynn, Natalie Stovall, Tanya Tucker, Anna Vaus, and Hailey Whitters. About the song, Hemby explains, “‘Redesigning Women’ is the life most women are living today. We juggle so much in 24 hours and I wanted to write a song that reflected the goodness, the madness and the hilarity of it all.”

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Highwomen (written by Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Jimmy Webb)

02 “Redesigning Women (written by Natalie Hemby, Rodney Clawson)

03 “Loose Change (written by Maren Morris, Maggie Chapman, Daniel Layus)

04 “Crowded Table (written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Lori McKenna)

05 “My Name Can’t Be Mama (written by Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires)

06 “If She Ever Leaves Me (written by Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell, Chris Thompkins)

07 “Old Soul” (written by Maren Morris, Luke Dick, Laura Veltz)

08 “Don’t Call Me” (written by Amanda Shires, Peter Levin)

09 “My Only Child” (written by Natalie Hemby, Amanda Shires, Miranda Lambert)

10 “Heaven Is A Honky Tonk” (written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Ray LaMontagne)

11 “Cocktail And A Song” (written by Amanda Shires)

12 “Wheels Of Laredo” (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)

The Highwomen is out 9/6 on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records.