Ryan Adams Resurfaces On Social Media After Abuse Allegations: “Believe Women”

Ryan Adams has resurfaced on social media for the first time since being accused of sexual misconduct, emotional abuse, and manipulative behavior in February. He posted a number of things to his Twitter and Instagram accounts today, including a lengthy statement alluding to the allegations and addressing his return to the public eye:
I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon.
Because the truth matters.
It’s what matters most.
I know who I am. What I am.
It’s time people know.
Past time.
All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for confusion, ignoring truths that destroy all the good in us.
This madness and misunderstanding.
There’s enough of that in this world
My work was always meant to be a map for the lost. I’ve tried my best to be open and accountable. Not a billboard. I mean, maybe for being flawed. I’ve always wanted to help. I’m trying.
So, soon… because it’s time to get back to what I do best. I’m here for the music, for the love and for making things better.
I didn’t have an easy life. I lost my brother the day the Prisoner Tour ended. Every night wondering if he would be alive. He was proud of me. My family and my friends were there for that. And so many great fans. For the Meineres community who suffer every day. This music was for then.
It mattered. And that was always for it to help.
So let’s do that. THAT will matter. The amends made and things lost in the noise, that should’ve mattered too.
I want to be a part of that healing. To go play have some great shows and put out these badass records.
Believe Women.
Believe Truth.
But never give up on being part of solutions, and healing.
I’ve lost friends who have passed away in this time of self reflection and silence. I can’t be like that. There’s been too much that mattered.
Thank you for your kindness, your support and for this time I needed to decide how I could be a part of a better tomorrow for everybody.
Sometimes that peace comes from opening yourself up.
That’s who I want to be.
Here’s to that.
With love and with faith-
In all of us and our best and our faults
RA
On Instagram, Adams also shared snippets of music from his album Big Colors, which was originally scheduled to be released in April but put on hold after the allegations of sexual misconduct against him arose in a report in The New York Times. Multiple women, including his ex-wife Mandy Moore and his former collaborator Phoebe Bridgers, spoke out against him, and the FBI opened an investigation into Adams’ sexually explicit communications with an underage fan. In a statement at the time, Adams called the allegations as laid out in the New York Times article “upsettingly inaccurate.”
Adams’ return to social media comes just a few weeks after his manager quit. “I want my career back. I want a professional to handle it. And I want to work. And move on,” he allegedly told her. “I’m not interested in this healing crap. I want a plan and I want to work. That’s it.”
