PUP played their biggest-ever headlining show in their hometown of Toronto last night at Echo Beach in support of their newest album, Morbid Stuff, which came out a couple months back.

During their set, they broke out a song by another Canadian classic: the Weakerthans, who the band has shouted out as influences in the past. As Exclaim! points out, PUP covered “Plea From A Cat Named Virtute,” off the band’s 2003 album Reconstruction Site, at their show last night.

Check out a clip from it below.