DUMP HIM – “Dykes To Watch Out For”

DUMP HIM have been around for a bit now, first as a solo project and now as a four-piece band with Jac Walsh, Palehound’s Larz Brogan, Otto Klammer, and Mattie Hamer. The Northampton, MA group’s first full-length, Dykes To Watch Out For, is coming out this fall. Its lead single is also the title track, a warning against recreating the same mistakes and exclusions of queer communities in the past.

“I refuse to fucking recreate/ dichotomies of real and fake/ what got us here in the first place,” the whole band sings in its chorus, each separate strain of voice supporting the collective whole. “I refuse to participate/ expectations of ease, half-hearted praise/ that got us here in the first place.”

The song is urgent and relentlessly catchy, chiming and clear and locked-in. Walsh and Klammer trade off verses with precision, intuitively letting the rest of the band’s towering momentum take central focus when necessary.

Listen below.

<a href="http://getbetterrecords.bandcamp.com/album/dykes-to-watch-out-for" target="_blank">Dykes To Watch Out For by Dump Him</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Puritan”

02 “Dykes To Watch Out For”

03 “Unimportant”

04 “Trash”

05 “What’s Yr Deal With Kim?”

06 “Song For Frankie And Blinko”

07 “Ache”

08 “Dreams, Live 1997″

09 “Judi Bari Almost Died For Our Sins”

10 “Don’t Kiss Me, I’m In Training”

TOUR DATES:

08/21 Easthampton, MA @ Flywheel

08/28 Easthampton, MA @ Flywheel

09/03 Philadelphia, PA

09/04 Columbus, OH

09/05 Chicago, IL

09/07 Billings, MT

09/08 Missoula, MT @ Hockey House

09/09 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

09/10 Portland, OR @ Black Water

09/11 Olympia, WA @ New Moon

09/12 Tacoma, WA @ 607

09/13 Corvallis, OR

09/14 Oakland, CA

09/15 The Bay

09/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

09/19 Denver, CO

09/20 Wichita, KS @ DIYMCA

09/22 Cincinnati, OH

09/23 Pittsburgh, PA

09/27 Cambridge, MA @ The Democracy Center

Dykes To Watch Out For is out 8/30 via Get Better Records/Musical Fanzine Records. Pre-order it here.